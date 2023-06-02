BJP’s ex-MLA targets party again

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 1

Jawahar Thakur, former BJP MLA from the Darang Assembly constituency in Mandi district, today said that “the party’s working in Himachal is not impressive and the real BJP was ruling at the Centre”.

It is for the second time that the former MLA has criticised the state BJP. Earlier, he had targeted former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and former state general secretary of the BJP organisation Pawan Rana, holding them responsible for the debacle in the Assembly elections last year. The party had served a notice on him for criticising senior leaders.

Jawahar had objected to the notice saying, “It is unfortunate that I got to know about the notice only through the media but I have given a reply to the party leadership.”

He said, “I will work to ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can serve the country again.”

Jawahar is unhappy with state BJP leaders for denying him ticket to contest the Assembly elections from the Darang constituency last year.