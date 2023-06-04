BJP's Kapoor keen to contest next Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 3

Though the BJP survey has put three parliamentary seats in Himachal, including the Kangra parliamentary seat at risk, sitting party MP Kishan Kapoor is confident that he would contest and win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on BJP ticket.

Talking to The Tribune he said, “During the last parliamentary elections, many people doubted about the BJP winning the Kangra parliamentary seat. However, I won it with the second-highest margin in the country. I got 72 per cent votes out of the total in the constituency and this was a record in itself.”

Achievements as MP Four-laning of the Pathankot-Mandi and Matour-Shimla national highways has begun

Before the next LS polls, first phase of these would be made functional

Work on the Pathankot-Bharmour NH is also underway

When asked if the party would change him as a candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kapoor said, “What wrong have I done? I have been associated with the party since its foundation days and have had an unblemished career as an MLA and MP.”

Since the BJP survey had put three parliamentary seats, including Kangra, Shimla and Mandi at risk, there were apprehensions that the party might change candidates in these seats. However, the Kangra MP has expressed his desire to contest the next LS polls from the parliamentary constituency.

Talking about the expansion of the Gaggal airport, he said the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore for it and the ball was now in the court of state government to acquire land and hand it over to the Airports Authority of India for the project. “I had taken up the issue of clearance of land for the north campus of the Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and it has been approved,” he said.