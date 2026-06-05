BJP’s Rakesh Jamwal slams Congress govt over shifting of Jal Shakti office to Kangra

BJP chief spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal has accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of targeting Mandi district out of political vendetta. The allegation follows the state government’s decision to shift the Jal Shakti Department's Executive Engineer-in-Chief (Project) office from Mandi to Fatehpur in Kangra district.

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Jamwal alleged that the relocation was retaliation for the Congress party’s recent defeat in Mandi’s municipal, district council and Panchayati Raj elections, where the BJP claims to have won a majority. He argued that there was no administrative justification for moving an office that had functioned effectively in Mandi for years.

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According to Jamwal, the Chief Minister had made various development promises during the municipal campaign — including financial incentives for winning Congress councillors — but voters overwhelmingly rejected the party.

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He further claimed that successive electoral outcomes reflect widespread public dissatisfaction, alleging that the government had stalled development, de-notified institutions and closed offices over the past three-and-a-half-years. Jamwal also cited administrative failure, rising unemployment, financial mismanagement and worsening law and order as key failures of the current regime.

Warning of protests if the decision was not reversed, Jamwal asserted that the local body results served as a preview for the next state Assembly elections. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government with a clear majority if current trends continue, emphasising that the public mandate must be respected.