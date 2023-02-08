BJP's resolution against govt a face-saver: Dy CM

Our Correspondent

Una, February 7

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today asked the BJP as to why its government had allocated only a token budget two years ago for the proposed Rs 3,000 crore Una to Hamirpur railway line. He questioned the party why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Una visit before the imposition of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections, did not lay the stone of the project. The Prime Minister, however, visited the Una railway station to flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express train to New Delhi.

Agnihotri was reacting to a political resolution against the working of the Congress government adopted by the BJP during its three-day conclave held here recently. He said that BJP leaders condemned the Congress government over ‘nonperformance’ that had been in office for just 45 days. However, the BJP could not justify the non-performance of the Jai Ram Thakur government, which led to its electoral rout.

He said that during Covid outbreak when the people of the state were facing a financial crunch due to unemployment, the BJP government had booked citizens for flouting SOPs. The Congress government had withdrawn all such cases, he added.

He said that the previous BJP government could not set up an international airport in the state. He added that the Congress government had taken a Cabinet decision to revive the old pension scheme (OPS) and had worked out how to arrange funds.

He said the BJP’s political resolution against the Congress was aimed at hiding its frustration over the electoral loss and diverting the attention of the people from its own non-performance.