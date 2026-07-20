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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP’s Seema elected Kangra Zila Parishad chairperson, Kanwar vice-chairman

BJP’s Seema elected Kangra Zila Parishad chairperson, Kanwar vice-chairman

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:52 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders and workers celebrate the election of Seema Devi as the chairperson of the Kangra Zila Parishad and Abhimanyu Kanwar as Vice-Chairperson at Dharamsala on Monday. Tribune photo: Kamal Jeet
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The BJP won both top posts of the Kangra Zila Parishad, as its candidate Seema Chaudhary of Kaliara (Ward No. 8), Shahpur, was elected chairperson while Abhimanyu Kanwar of Shekhupura (Ward No. 53), Indora, was elected vice-chairman unopposed in Dharamsala on Monday. In the 54-member House, the required two-thirds quorum of 36 members was met with the attendance of 39 members. With no opposing candidates in the fray, both BJP nominees were declared elected unopposed.

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The election is being seen as a significant victory for the BJP, as Congress members abstained from the proceedings, paving the way for the unanimous election of the BJP candidates. Later, several senior BJP leaders and party workers congratulated the newly elected chairperson and the vice-chairman of the Kangra Zila Parishad and celebrated their victory.

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In an interaction with The Tribune, Seema said that her foremost priority would be to accelerate development works. She expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership for reposing faith in her and said that she would strive to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to her with dedication and ensure inclusive development in the district.

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Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said that the election outcome reflected the state’s transition from the much-publicised ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ (systemic change) to ‘Vyavastha Patan’ (systemic collapse). Former minister Bikram Singh Thakur described the BJP’s victory as a verdict against the “poor governance” of the Congress government in the state.

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