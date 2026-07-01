The BJP on Wednesday consolidated its hold over the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation as first-time councillor Shamsher Singh Nehria was unanimously elected Mayor and Prerna Guleria Deputy Mayor after Congress councillors boycotted the election proceedings. One BJP councillor also walked out during the meeting.

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The meeting to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor was reconvened on Wednesday after the election scheduled for June 29 had to be deferred due to a lack of quorum. Congress members stayed away from the proceedings, paving the way for the unanimous election of the BJP nominees.

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A newcomer to electoral politics, Nehria represents Bhasunag (Ward No. 2). He sprang a surprise in the May 17 municipal elections by defeating former Mayor and BJP rebel Onkar Singh Nehria. He belongs to the Gaddi tribal community, which holds considerable influence in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency.

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Prerna Guleria, who represents the Khel Parisar ward, is also serving her first term as a councillor.

The BJP secured a clear majority in the 17-member municipal corporation by winning 11 seats, while the Congress won five. One seat was won by an Independent.

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The BJP reposed faith in Nehria despite the district administration recently recommending action against him in an alleged encroachment case related to the construction of a parking space for his hotel on government land. The matter is pending before the state government.

Speaking to reporters after taking the oath of office, Nehria thanked the people of Dharamsala, the BJP leadership, Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and party workers for reposing confidence in him.

“This is my first term as a councillor and now my first opportunity to serve as Mayor. I have not even taken charge of the office yet, but my priority will be to restart all pending development works and make Dharamsala an ideal city,” he said.

Outlining his priorities, Nehria said traffic congestion and the city’s sewage system require immediate attention. “These are the two major issues that I want to address first,” he said.

On Smart City Mission projects, he said he would first familiarise himself with their status before taking a decision.

Deputy Mayor Prerna Guleria said she would work with honesty and dedication to address the problems faced by residents.

“This is my first term as a councillor and I still have much to learn. With the blessings of the people and support of the party, I will work sincerely and try my best to resolve civic issues,” she said.

Congratulating the newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma expressed confidence that the new leadership would work for the city’s overall development. He said development has always remained the BJP’s core agenda and the new municipal corporation would focus on expediting civic works.

Sharma also said the Centre had assured support for completing ongoing Smart City Mission projects, while issues related to projects yet to begin would be taken up separately. He expressed confidence that the young leadership and the BJP team in the corporation would provide effective civic governance and accelerate Dharamsala’s development.