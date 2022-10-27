BJP’s star campaigners to reach Himachal on October 30

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 26

The high voltage election campaign of the BJP will reach a crescendo when its star campaigners visit all 68 Assembly constituencies on October 30. At the same time, the Congress is banking on the charisma of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to boost its campaign.

The Congress is finding it hard to counter the BJP’s aggressive campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national party president JP Nadda. It has planned Priyanka’s rallies and road shows in eight of total 12 districts.

The BJP is still working to make the grand show on October 30 successful when JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia, besides Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former Chief Ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal will be present.

The Congress is keen to get Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Himachal, even for a day. Priyanka had kick started the Congress’ campaign from Solan with a Parivartan rally. She is scheduled to address a public meeting in Mandi and hold a road show in Kullu on October 31.

In the first week of November, Priyanka will hold road shows and rallies in Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Una and Sirmaur districts. She can also campaign in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Bharmour constituencies in Chamba district.

At present, it is HPCC president Pratibha Singh, who is campaigning for the party candidates. Besides, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mukesh Agnihotri and chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were also present during the filing of nominations by party candidates and at public meetings.

Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of Himachal Congress, along with AICC secretaries Sanjay Dutt, Tejinder Pal Bittu and Harkirat Kotli and AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba have been campaigning for the party.

#priyanka gandhi vadra