BJP’s Suman Thakur becomes Mandi MC Mayor, Jitender Sharma elected Deputy Mayor

Senior BJP leader and close aide of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Suman Thakur, was unanimously elected as the Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC) here today. BJP councillor Jitender Sharma, popularly known as ‘Jony’, was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

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The election process was conducted immediately after the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected councillors. Mandi Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan administered the oath of office to all 14 elected councillors in the presence of BJP MLAs Anil Sharma (Mandi Sadar), Inder Singh Gandhi (Balh), Puran Chand Thakur (Darang), and Mandi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rohit Rathour.

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Following the oath-taking ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner allotted 10 minutes for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. With an overwhelming majority in the civic body, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensured the smooth election of its candidates to the two top posts.

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In the recently concluded Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP secured a massive mandate by winning 12 out of the 14 wards, while the Congress managed to win only two seats. Elections could not be held in Behna ward after local residents boycotted the polling.

Suman Thakur’s elevation to the post of Mayor marks another significant milestone in her long political career. A dedicated grassroots leader and core BJP worker, she has previously served as the president of the BJP Mahila Morcha and as chairperson of the erstwhile Mandi Municipal Council. She has now been elected to the urban local body for the fifth consecutive term, reflecting her strong support base among the electorate.

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Her journey to the Mayor’s office has not been without setbacks. During the previous Municipal Corporation elections, Suman Thakur was considered one of the strongest contenders for the Mayor’s post. However, in a last-minute decision, the BJP leadership chose Virender Bhatt for the position, dealing a major disappointment to her supporters.

This time too, the contest for the Mayor’s post remained uncertain until the final stages. Despite intense internal competition, Suman Thakur succeeded in winning the confidence of the party leadership and was ultimately chosen to lead the MC.

Jitender Sharma, another BJP councillor, was elected Deputy Mayor, further consolidating the party’s control over the civic body.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, along with BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Inder Singh Gandhi and Puran Chand Thakur, congratulated both Suman Thakur and Jitender Sharma on their election. They expressed confidence that the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor would work towards the overall development of Mandi city and fulfil the aspirations of its residents.

With the BJP enjoying a commanding majority in the Municipal Corporation, the newly elected leadership is expected to focus on strengthening civic infrastructure, improving public services and accelerating urban development projects in the historic town of Mandi.