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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP’s ULB poll victory is public referendum against Congress govt: State party chief Bindal

BJP’s ULB poll victory is public referendum against Congress govt: State party chief Bindal

He alleged that after the election results, the Congress govt has become restless, and that ministers and MLAs are attempting to intimidate BJP-backed winning councillors

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:05 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal (L) and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur after BJP's victory in the ULB poll at the party office in Shimla on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR
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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today said BJP’s historic victory in the urban local body elections is a clear public referendum against the failures, false guarantees, and anti-people policies of the Congress government.

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Addressing a press conference here today, Bindal said BJP won 120 of the 229 municipal council seats. “How can the Congress claim victory when it did not even release its official candidate list and said that anyone was free to contest the polls? BJP’s victory in the urban local body polls reflects the trust of the people of Himachal Pradesh, the tireless efforts of BJP workers, and the strength of the organisation,” he said.

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He alleged that after the election results, the Congress government has become restless and that ministers, MLAs, and officials are attempting to intimidate and influence BJP-backed winning councillors to hijack democracy. He accused the government of trying to manipulate democratic institutions by changing rules related to the election of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of these ULBs.

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“The Congress government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu repeatedly tried to delay the Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections, which should have been held in October-November 2025,” said Bindal.

“It was only after the intervention of the high court and the Supreme Court that the election process was initiated,” he added.

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“People are frustrated with deteriorating law and order, rising mafia activities, gang wars, stalled development works, closure of institutions, inflation, increased electricity and water charges, and unfulfilled guarantees. Women, youth, employees, and common citizens have voted against the Congress government,” he said.

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