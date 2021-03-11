BJP's work in Himachal Pradesh lauded at national level, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 21

BL Santosh, BJP national organisational general secretary, today gave tips and took feedback from the general secretaries and heads of all seven morchas in the state. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said, “The BJP is a worker-based political party. The work done by the party in the state has been discussed and appreciated at the national level. The party organisation will have a big contribution to the accomplishment of the Mission Repeat”.

Amit Thakur, state president of the Yuva Morcha, said that the One Booth 20 Youth campaign had been completed in the state and verification had been done through a mobile phone app.

President of the OBC Morcha OP Chaudhary said that the state government had given several benefits to their community and they were actively working in 3,102 booths. President of the Scheduled Castes Morcha Niten Kumar said that the government had waived loans of 12,000 people belonging to their community.

Minority Morcha president Raj Balli said that they were actively working in 890 booths and the BJP’s policies had a big impact on their community. Tribal Morcha president Jawahar said that they were doing a good work in all 74 mandals.

Mahila Morcha president Rashmi Dhar Sood said that they had activated all workers and a contact campaign was going on in the state. Rakesh Babli, president of the Kisan Morcha, said that they had contacted more than three lakh agricultural families and added 2.82 lakh people under the signature campaign. Later, Santosh attended a meeting with all district presidents and secretaries of the party and held detailed discussions.

#jai ram thakur