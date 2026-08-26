BJP’s Yuva Morcha protests over unemployment issue in Mandi

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) staged a protest against the state government here on Tuesday, amid the ongoing monsoon session of the state Assembly in Shimla. During the demonstration at the district headquarters, BJYM workers burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Tension briefly prevailed as the police and the protesters engaged in a scuffle over the control of the burning effigy. The police attempted to extinguish the fire by pouring water on it, but the protesters repeatedly added oil, intensifying the flames. The police eventually pushed the protesters back and brought the situation under control.

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Following the effigy burning, the BJYM workers took out a protest rally through Mandi city, raising slogans against the state government. They demanded adequate employment opportunities for youth and the fulfilment of promises made during the Assembly elections.

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BJYM district president Yograj Dogra alleged that the Congress had promised 10 guarantees, including one lakh jobs every year, before the elections. He claimed that the government had failed to fulfil these commitments adequately, leaving many young people struggling to find employment.

Dogra said public dissatisfaction with the government was increasing and demanded that the state government create more employment opportunities and honour its election guarantees.