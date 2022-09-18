Black flags shown to Union Minister Smriti Irani in Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Congress workers today showed black flags to Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, in Rampur in protest against the failure of the Central Government to check price rise.

The Congress workers, holding cardboard cylinders, had lined up all along the road from where Smriti’s cavalcade passed. They raised slogans “Smriti Irani go back, go back” and waved black flags at her. Rampur is the home town of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and HPCC president Pratibha Singh.

However, due to a heavy deployment of police force, the protesters could not stop Smriti’s cavalcade and she drove from the Rampur helipad to the function venue.

The Congress workers said that Smriti had promised to people that on being voted to power, the BJP would reduce the price of LPG cylinders. “The cost of an LPG cylinder, which was sold for Rs 410 during the UPA government, has now crossed Rs 1,100, making it unaffordable for common people,” said AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba.

Pratibha had sought an apology from Smriti for not fulfilling the promise made to the people of Himachal during the last elections.

Cong questions her over LPG promise

