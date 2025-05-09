Blackout ordered in Parwanoo, Baddi, Nalagarh in Solan district

A blackout will be observed in the border areas of Solan district, including Parwanoo, Baddi and Nalagarh tehsils, on Friday night from 8 pm to 6 am. The directive was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Solan Manmohan Sharma.

The DC has urged all traders in these areas to close their shops at 8 pm and instructed the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure compliance with the blackout orders in the panchayats under their jurisdiction.

The SDMs have also been asked to request industrialists not to assign employees to night shifts during this period.

Additionally, the SDM of Kasauli has been asked to coordinate closely with the Army.

The Deputy Commissioner said that depending on the evolving situation, blackout orders may be executed to other areas of the district. He appealed to citizens to cooperate.