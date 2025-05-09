DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Blackout ordered in Parwanoo, Baddi, Nalagarh in Solan district

Blackout ordered in Parwanoo, Baddi, Nalagarh in Solan district

All shops to close at 8 pm
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:00 PM May 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Vehicles pass by amid blackout. Photo: PTI File Photo
A blackout will be observed in the border areas of Solan district, including Parwanoo, Baddi and Nalagarh tehsils, on Friday night from 8 pm to 6 am. The directive was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Solan Manmohan Sharma.

The DC has urged all traders in these areas to close their shops at 8 pm and instructed the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure compliance with the blackout orders in the panchayats under their jurisdiction.

The  SDMs have also been asked to request industrialists not to assign employees to night shifts during this period.

Additionally, the SDM of Kasauli has been asked to coordinate closely with the Army.

The Deputy Commissioner said that depending on the evolving situation, blackout orders may be executed to other areas of the district. He appealed to citizens to cooperate.

Tags :
