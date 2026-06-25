Blacksmith murdered in Nurpur, accused nephew arrested within a day

Jawali police in Nurpur police district solved the murder of a resident of Mandol village in Bahi-Pathiar gram panchayat within 24 hours, arresting the accused on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Rashpal Singh (22), son of Vikram Singh and a resident of the same village, allegedly murdered Subhash Chand (45), a blacksmith, on Wednesday while he was at his workplace. The accused is the victim’s nephew. Police said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Advertisement

According to the police, Rashpal Singh attacked Subhash Chand with a sharp sickle, killing him on the spot. A police team from the Kotla police chowki rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and took custody of the body.

Advertisement

The Jawali police, under the supervision of DSP Biri Singh, launched an investigation and a manhunt for the accused. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Nurpur, also visited the spot and collected evidence that helped identify the suspect.

ASP Nurpur Dharam Singh Verma said a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was initially registered against an unidentified person on Wednesday. After the accused was identified and arrested, his name was added to the FIR.

Advertisement

The police have also recovered the sickle allegedly used in the crime. The accused will be produced before a court on Friday to seek police remand for further investigation.