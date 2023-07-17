 Blame game over dumping of debris in catchment areas : The Tribune India

  Blame game over dumping of debris in catchment areas
Blame game over dumping of debris in catchment areas

Shimla water sources have received large amount of silt. File



Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 16

The illegal dumping of loose soil and debris in the catchment areas of water sources is reportedly behind the water crisis in Shimla during the ongoing monsoon.

During heavy rainfall, the dumped waste material gets mixed with water, thereby increasing the turbidity levels and greater accumulation of silt at sources. As a result, pumping (lifting and treatment) of water is stopped.

Sources say that the illegal dumping of loose soil and waste construction material in the catchment area of the Giri water source has been going on for a long time. Despite the persistent water crises in the state capital for the past many years, the authorities concerned have not initiated any action against the offenders. Sources add that some areas have not received the supply of water for the past 10 days at a stretch.

Had warned Admn in advance: SJPNL

We had informed the Shimla DC regarding the problem of illegal dumping of waste in catchment areas in advance. Besides, people need to exercise restraint and not dump debris and waste in catchment areas. —Prem Prakash Sharma, AGM (Water Supply), SJPNL

Didn’t provide locations: DC

The SJPNL had apprised us about illegal dumping going on in catchment areas, but they did not provide us the location of these dumping sites. We have issued directions to the PWD, SPCB and Forest Dept to ensure that no illegal dumping is allowed at catchment areas. —Aditya Negi, Deputy Commissioner

Officials of the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) said that the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration officials in advance before the monsoon, but to no avail. If the administration had taken concrete steps in time, the water crisis could have been averted, they added.

There is a need for strict enforcement of laws and punitive action against violators. Imposing a fine of merely Rs 500 will not be enough to discourage the illegal practice. It is surprising that even though the city residents continue to face the water crisis every year, neither the laws were strictly enforced nor the equipment was upgraded to deal with heavy silt. There is a hike in water tariff at regular intervals, but there has been no improvement in the pattern of water supply over all these years.

A senior official of the administration, who did not wish to be named, said, “This problem persists every year, but the SJPNL has not made any concrete arrangements to deal with the accumulation of silt. There is bound to be heavy rainfall during the monsoon. But instead of making genuine efforts to deal with the problem, they have been citing heavy amount of silt at source to shrug off their responsibility every year.”

