Blasting of hills led to landslides, police probe on

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 1

The Mandi police have started an inquiry against two contractors for allegedly carrying out unscientific blasting during the construction of the Mandi-Kullu four-lane highway, which is now resulting in frequent landslides at two spots.

The police have also sent a complaint to the NHAI in this regard and advised it to assign such jobs to experienced contractors only.

Mandi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sagar Chander said two spots were witnessing frequent landslides. It was evident that unscientific blasting to cut hills had made these prone to landslides, he added.

“After the completion of the probe, legal action will be taken against the contractors concerned,” he added.

The construction of the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road is in the final stages. Residents alleged that the cutting of hills at 70-90° was being done from Mandi to Pandoh.