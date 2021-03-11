Bldg waste dumped in Nurpur forest area

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, May 18
The area along the 1.5-km-long stretch between the Housing Board Colony and the Government Industrial Training Institute, Chinva, in Nurpur has been turned into a dumping ground of construction debris. Piles of sand, broken concrete, bricks, gravels and cement bags filled with debris can be seen along the forest road.
Throwing, burning or burying solid waste in public spaces is banned under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Locals claim that people from across the town were using the area as a dumping ground. Tractors can be seen unloading debris here in the night or early morning, they add. Water channels and interiors of forests have also been polluted.
