Blind persons’ association protests in Shimla to press for reservation

Shimla, June 18

More than 100 activists of the Blind Persons Association, Himachal Pradesh, here today blocked the Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road near the Secretariat for a few hours in protest against the backlog recruitment not being done by the government.

This resulted in the disruption of vehicular movement on the road.

During the protest, the protesters also had a scuffle with police personnel who tried to remove them from the road.

The visually impaired have been demanding from the government to provide reservation and promotion to them as promised in a notification that was issued by the government in 2021 and to extend the retirement age of all specially abled persons to 60.

The activists ended their protest after being assured by the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil that their demands would be considered.

Shobhu Ram, one of the activists of the association, said they had been sitting on protest for their demands for the past 240 days, but nothing had been done.

He said they had been assured that a special meeting would be held on June 28 with the government in which discussions would be held regarding their demands. However, he made it clear that they would continue with their protests until their demands were met by the state government.

