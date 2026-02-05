DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Blinding lights: High beam misuse to attract heavy fine

Blinding lights: High beam misuse to attract heavy fine

Himachal DGP Ashok Tewari directs strict enforcement under Motor Vehicles Act

article_Author
Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to the police, the Motor Vehicles Act empowers authorities to impose fines of up to Rs 5,000 for such violations. iStock
Advertisement

In a decisive move to curb the rising number of road accidents, the Himachal Pradesh Police has announced strict action against motorists misusing high beam headlights during night-time driving. Taking a cue from enforcement practices adopted in Chandigarh and New Delhi, the state police will now penalise offenders under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advertisement

The directive has been issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) across the state. The DGP has instructed field officers to maintain a special vigil on the misuse of high beams during night hours and to immediately impose fines on violators.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Motor Vehicles Act empowers authorities to impose fines of up to Rs 5,000 for such violations. In cases of repeated offences, stricter action may follow, including cancellation of the driving licence.

Advertisement

Highlighting the serious risks associated with the use of high beam headlights, the DGP noted that excessive glare significantly compromises road safety. He said driving with high beams on at night can reduce a driver’s vision by nearly 40 per cent, sharply increasing the likelihood of accidents. “The use of high beam not only washes out the road view but can also cause temporary blindness to oncoming drivers. This is especially dangerous on hilly roads, where reaction time and visibility are already limited,” he said.

Appealing to motorists to act responsibly, the DGP urged drivers to switch to low beam headlights whenever a vehicle approaches from the opposite direction. He emphasised that high beams should be used only on empty stretches of highways and strictly avoided on roads with frequent traffic movement, in the interest of collective safety.

Advertisement

In addition to enforcing norms against high beam misuse, the police have intensified checks on other traffic violations, particularly drunken driving and driving under the influence of drugs. The stepped-up enforcement comes against the backdrop of a worrying rise in fatal road accidents across the state.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by a recent tragic incident in January, when a private bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, claiming the lives of around 14 passengers. Authorities hope that stricter enforcement and greater public awareness will help prevent such tragedies and make Himachal’s roads safer for all.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts