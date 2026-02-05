Blinding lights: High beam misuse to attract heavy fine

In a decisive move to curb the rising number of road accidents, the Himachal Pradesh Police has announced strict action against motorists misusing high beam headlights during night-time driving. Taking a cue from enforcement practices adopted in Chandigarh and New Delhi, the state police will now penalise offenders under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advertisement

The directive has been issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari to all Superintendents of Police (SPs) across the state. The DGP has instructed field officers to maintain a special vigil on the misuse of high beams during night hours and to immediately impose fines on violators.

Advertisement

According to the police, the Motor Vehicles Act empowers authorities to impose fines of up to Rs 5,000 for such violations. In cases of repeated offences, stricter action may follow, including cancellation of the driving licence.

Advertisement

Highlighting the serious risks associated with the use of high beam headlights, the DGP noted that excessive glare significantly compromises road safety. He said driving with high beams on at night can reduce a driver’s vision by nearly 40 per cent, sharply increasing the likelihood of accidents. “The use of high beam not only washes out the road view but can also cause temporary blindness to oncoming drivers. This is especially dangerous on hilly roads, where reaction time and visibility are already limited,” he said.

Appealing to motorists to act responsibly, the DGP urged drivers to switch to low beam headlights whenever a vehicle approaches from the opposite direction. He emphasised that high beams should be used only on empty stretches of highways and strictly avoided on roads with frequent traffic movement, in the interest of collective safety.

Advertisement

In addition to enforcing norms against high beam misuse, the police have intensified checks on other traffic violations, particularly drunken driving and driving under the influence of drugs. The stepped-up enforcement comes against the backdrop of a worrying rise in fatal road accidents across the state.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by a recent tragic incident in January, when a private bus veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge, claiming the lives of around 14 passengers. Authorities hope that stricter enforcement and greater public awareness will help prevent such tragedies and make Himachal’s roads safer for all.