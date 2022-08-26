Block Congress committees dissolved in Kasauli, Pachhad

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 25

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) today dissolved the Block Congress Committees (BCCs) in Kasauli and Pachhad in Solan and Sirmaur districts.

Party leaders said Thakur Dass Sharma, who headed the BCC, Kasauli, had merely organised two meetings in four years. A visible disconnect of the party with grassroot level workers was apparent and it amply reflected in the recent visit of HPCC president Pratibha Singh.

Even MLA Vikramaditya Singh, convener, Yuva Rozgar Yatra, was welcomed separately by two groups during his recent visit to the area. This development would not augur well for the party ahead of the Assembly poll, said the party leaders.

Learning a lesson from the Arki bypoll where BCC office-bearers had resigned after ticket to Sanjay Awasthy, the party has taken a tough stand to quell dissidence and discipline those who could foment trouble.

With Vinod Sultanpuri emerging as a front-runner for party ticket in Kasauli, the leaders said a similar discontent could harm the party as the BCC was headed by Sharma, who was close to the anti-Sultanpuri camp.

In Pachhad, BCC president Beli Ram Sharma too has been removed. With Dyal Pyari being seen a key ticket aspirant, the party was keen to ensure that she did not face dissidence from the BCC. The president was a loyalist of the 7-term former MLA GR Musafir, who was also vying for the ticket despite having lost three consecutive elections.

Dyal Pyari had mustered a good show of strength during the visit of the HPCC president vis-à-vis Musafir, who had separately welcomed her.

