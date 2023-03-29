Block rejig before panchayat poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh today said that blocks in the state would be reorganised before the 2025 panchayat elections. He was replying to Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Goma’s query in this regard during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said, “The creation of new blocks will be done as per the need, in consultation with local legislators. Barring the Mashobra block in Shimla district, which was reorganised in 2012-13, all other blocks in the state need to be reorganised.”

Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan said, “There are only three Assembly segments (Palampur, Jwalamukhi and Panchrukhi) in the state that do not have even one block. So, there is need for reorganisation there.”