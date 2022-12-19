Chamba: Blood cell counting machines donated to Red Cross Society

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 18

The NHPC’s Chamera-I Power Station (CPS-I) has donated two blood cell counting machines costing about Rs 11 lakh to the District Red Cross Society under its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development scheme.

CPS-I Group General Manager Pravesh Kumar Jain handed over the possession of the two machines to Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, who is also the chairperson of the District Red Cross Society, here.

Rana said that the Red Cross Society had started many services for poor patients. He added that the two machines would help in ensuring the well-being of the poor.

He added that one such machine had already been installed at the headquarters of the society and these two machines would be installed at its Tissa and Chowari centres for common people to avail blood test facilities.

