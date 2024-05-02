Blood donation camp held on Labour Day

Shimla, May 1
Around 56 units of blood were collected from around 70 people in a blood donation camp organised by the Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens at the historic Ridge. The camp was held in association with the newly-formed Rotaract Club of University College of Business Studies (UCBS), Shimla and Blood Bank, Kamla Nehru State Hospital. “The camp was held to mark Labour Day on May 1,” said Rtn. Surbhi Karol, President of Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens.
The blood collected in the camp was handed over to the Blood Bank of the Kamla Nehru State Hospital for further testing and use. A skit prepared by the Rotaract Club of UCBS was presented on the Ridge.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...