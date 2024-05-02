Blood donation camp held on Labour Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Around 56 units of blood were collected from around 70 people in a blood donation camp organised by the Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens at the historic Ridge. The camp was held in association with the newly-formed Rotaract Club of University College of Business Studies (UCBS), Shimla and Blood Bank, Kamla Nehru State Hospital. “The camp was held to mark Labour Day on May 1,” said Rtn. Surbhi Karol, President of Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens.

The blood collected in the camp was handed over to the Blood Bank of the Kamla Nehru State Hospital for further testing and use. A skit prepared by the Rotaract Club of UCBS was presented on the Ridge.

