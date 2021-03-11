Blood donation camp in Keylong

Tribune News Service

Kullu June 2

Police personnel, including 30 other persons, donated blood during a camp conducted by the Rotary Club Kullu under the aegis of Health and Welfare Department during the Eat Right Fair at police ground in Keylong yesterday. A free eye check-up camp was also organised by the club.

Rotary Club Kullu General Secretary Anshul Prashar said that the eyes of about 150 persons were examined free of cost by the experts of Rotary Eye Hospital Kullu. He thanked the authorities of the Police and Health Department of Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti for their support.

Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda also lauded the efforts of the Rotary Club Kullu. Rotary Club Kullu president Aman Bhalla, DSP Hemant Sharma, Food Commissioner Bhavita Tandon, District Health Officer Dr Ranjit, District Medical Officer Dr Bandhu and District Ayurvedic Officer Dr Madan Bodh were present.