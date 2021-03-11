Blood donation camp in Una district courts complex

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 30

On a call given by the District Legal Services Authority, a sub division level legal services committee today organised a blood donation-cum-awareness camp in the Una district courts complex.

In a press release issued on behalf of Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Chairman of the Sub Divisional Legal Services Committee Vivek Sharma, 55 units of blood were donated at the camp by judicial officers and employees, advocates, students of Law College, Badheda and ITI Una.

Addressing a gathering, the CJM said each unit of blood saved a precious life. Medical science has proof that donating blood improves heart health besides the general health.

District and Sessions Judge Bhupesh Sharma, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nav Kamal, Bar Association president Randeep Thakur, Medical Officer Dr Divya and officials from the Red Cross Society were also present.