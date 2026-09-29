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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Blood donation camp organised at Shimla college

Blood donation camp organised at Shimla college

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:10 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The Rotaract Club of the Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College (HPGDC), Shimla, organised a blood donation camp at the Rotary Town Hall, with the aim of promoting voluntary blood donation and spreading awareness about its importance. Students, volunteers and members of the community, who came forward to contribute towards saving lives enthusiastically, participated in the event.

The camp was organised under the leadership of Dr Harshita Baliyan, president, Rotaract Club of the HPGDC, Shimla. The initiative highlighted the importance of community service and encouraged people to donate blood regularly. The organisers expressed gratitude to all donors, volunteers and supporters for making the camp a success and helping make every drop of blood count.

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