Blood donation initiative brings national honour to Nurpur club

Governor Kavinder Gupta honoured the Nurpur Blood Donors’ Club (NBDC) at Raj Bhawan on Sunday for its outstanding performance in the nationwide blood donation campaign, ‘Samvedna-2’, organised by the National Integrated Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFA) on March 23, 2025. As part of the campaign, 305 volunteers donated blood at a camp organised by the NBDC.

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For its exemplary organisation of the camp and its success in motivating young volunteers to participate in the blood donation drive, the club secured the sixth position among the top 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country. NBDC patron Manoj Pathania and president Rajiv Pathania were honoured by the Governor.

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The recipients dedicated the prestigious honour to the club’s blood donors, volunteers and every member for their selfless service. They said that over the years, the youth of the Nurpur region had transformed blood donation into a mass movement, earning national recognition, which was a matter of immense pride.

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According to NBDC president Rajiv Pathania, the organisation was established in December 2015 and has since collected around 6,100 units of blood for Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and the Civil Hospital, Pathankot.

“Apart from this, our volunteers have provided around 4,700 units of blood on an emergency and on-call basis to patients admitted to government and private hospitals within and outside the state,” he said.

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He added that the objective of the NBDC was not merely to collect blood but to foster a culture of social service, compassion and human values in society so that no patient loses their life due to a shortage of blood.