Bloodborne infections: A growing concern for surgeons

“Himachal Pradesh has a documented burden of blood-borne viral infections. The government data for 2024 recorded 1,469 laboratory-confirmed hepatitis-B cases and 2,403 hepatitis-C cases while NACO surveillance has reported an HIV prevalence of about 0.06 per cent in the state. These figures underline why universal infection-control precautions are essential in operating theatres.”

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The window period

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A patient, who has recently acquired HIV, hepatitis B (HBV) or hepatitis C (HCV), may have a negative screening test during the early window period despite being infected and potentially infectious. During acute infection, viral loads may be high and transmission can occur before routine testing becomes positive.

Therefore, surgeons and operating-room personnel should never rely solely on a negative viral-marker test to determine infection risk. Standard precautions must be followed for every patient, irrespective of their known infection status.

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During surgery, particular attention should be given to preventing needle stick and sharps injuries, blood splashes to the eyes or mucous membranes and the contact of blood with broken skin.

For hepatitis B, the vaccination of all healthcare workers is strongly recommended, with the confirmation of adequate immunity, where appropriate. Following an occupational exposure, an urgent assessment is required because HBV post-exposure prophylaxis may be available, depending on the worker’s vaccination and immunity status.

For the HIV, occupational exposure should be assessed immediately for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which is most effective when started as soon as possible and generally within 72 hours, when indicated. For HCV, there is no established vaccine or routine PEP; early testing and follow-up are important.

Positive patient

The increasing detection of patients, who test positive for viral markers such as HIV, hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV), has become an important consideration for surgical services. With greater health awareness and more frequent routine investigations, an increasing number of individuals are being identified as positive, including those who are completely asymptomatic and may be at different stages of infection.

These patients may present for emergency as well as elective surgical procedures, across virtually every specialty -- general surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology and obstetrics, ophthalmology, ENT, urology and other surgical disciplines. In many instances, the infection is discovered incidentally during preoperative screening.

When a patient with a positive viral marker enters the operating theatre, concerns naturally arise regarding occupational exposure and transmission to surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, technicians and other healthcare workers, particularly because surgery involves blood, body fluids, sharps and invasive procedures. At the same time, the infection itself may have implications for anaesthesia, wound healing, postoperative infection, bleeding, drug metabolism and overall perioperative management, depending upon the stage and severity of the disease.

However, a positive viral marker should not automatically be regarded as a contraindication to surgery. The appropriate approach is to identify the infection, assess the patient’s clinical status and infectivity, optimise the patient where possible and ensure that standard precautions, appropriate personal protective equipment, safe sharps practices, sterilization and occupational-exposure protocols are rigorously followed.

The increasing number of such patients therefore calls for a well-defined institutional protocol for the surgical team, covering preoperative assessment, intraoperative precautions, postoperative care, biomedical waste management and immediate management of accidental exposure. This is particularly important because emergencies cannot always wait for extensive investigations or optimisation and surgical teams must be prepared to manage patients with known or unknown blood-borne viral infections safely.

Increasing detection of positive patients has sounded the alarm for the surgeons as well as the paramedical staff in Himachal Pradesh. Separate operating theatres, separate equipment and protection kits are being considered important. The truly positive patients are being dealt with all precautions but concern remains with patients in the window period of these infections. Considering the likelihood of a patient being in this window period, care needs to be taken that a proper history of the patient as to exposure and the environment in which he has been to make out whether he may be positive or not.