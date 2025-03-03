Board exams postponed in Lahaul and Spiti, Pangi due to heavy rain

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has postponed exams for Classes 8 to 12 in Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi block in Chamba district. This decision was made due to the disruption of road connectivity in these areas caused by heavy precipitation a few days ago.

The postponed exams were originally scheduled to take place from March 4 to March 8. Affected exams include the Hindi exam for Class 10 students and the Economics exam for Class 12 students, both scheduled for March 4. The Financial Literacy exam for Class 12 students, set for March 8, has also been postponed.

A new date sheet for the postponed exams will be issued by the board in due course. Meanwhile, exams in the rest of the state will proceed as scheduled.