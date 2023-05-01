Board of Officers formed to ensure NH road safety

Shimla, April 30
To reduce traffic violations and ensure road safety enforcement on the upcoming Kiratpur-Manali national highway, a board of officers headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police has been constituted.
The Chief Minister had recently issued directions to ensure road safety measures on the highway.
A letter issued from the Director General of Police office stated that in pursuance to the directions given by the Chief Minister regarding reducing traffic violations and ensuring road safety enforcement measures on the upcoming Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway, Board of Officers (BOO) has been constituted.
The BOO members are Madhusudhan, IPS, DIG, CR Mandi, Abdul Basit, RO, NHAI Shimla, Soumya Sambasivan, IPS SP Mandi, Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, IPS SP Bilaspur, Saakshi Verma Karthikeyan, IPS, SP Kullu and Sandeep Dhawal, IPS AIG TTR.
The board of officers has been entrusted the task to work out requirements for road safety and traffic enforcement infrastructure. The BOO will give suggestions regarding the fixation of maximum highway speed limit.
The BOOs will have to examine the provisioning of pedestrian infrastructure, road signages on the different stretches and work out the requirement of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Vehicle Monitoring System (VMS), Vehicle Actuated Speed System (VASS), etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...