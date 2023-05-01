Board of Officers formed to ensure NH road safety

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

To reduce traffic violations and ensure road safety enforcement on the upcoming Kiratpur-Manali national highway, a board of officers headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police has been constituted.

The Chief Minister had recently issued directions to ensure road safety measures on the highway.

A letter issued from the Director General of Police office stated that in pursuance to the directions given by the Chief Minister regarding reducing traffic violations and ensuring road safety enforcement measures on the upcoming Kiratpur-Manali four-lane National Highway, Board of Officers (BOO) has been constituted.

The BOO members are Madhusudhan, IPS, DIG, CR Mandi, Abdul Basit, RO, NHAI Shimla, Soumya Sambasivan, IPS SP Mandi, Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, IPS SP Bilaspur, Saakshi Verma Karthikeyan, IPS, SP Kullu and Sandeep Dhawal, IPS AIG TTR.

The board of officers has been entrusted the task to work out requirements for road safety and traffic enforcement infrastructure. The BOO will give suggestions regarding the fixation of maximum highway speed limit.

The BOOs will have to examine the provisioning of pedestrian infrastructure, road signages on the different stretches and work out the requirement of Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Vehicle Monitoring System (VMS), Vehicle Actuated Speed System (VASS), etc.