Bodies of 2 men killed in car accident found six days later in Shimla

The bodies of two persons who died in a car accident were found near Jhakri in Shimla district, six days after the accident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Gandharv (22) and Arvind Negi (28), both residents of Powari village in Kalpa tehsil of Kinnaur district.

Advertisement

According to the police, they received information that two persons who had gone to Rampur were missing along with their vehicle bearing temporary registration number T 0926 HP 5290. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and initiated a search operation.

Advertisement

The search operation continued for a few days, during which the police were unable to trace the missing persons. However, today, the police received information about a damaged vehicle lying in Manglad Khad in Jhakri, along with the bodies.

Acting promptly, a police team reached the spot and launched an operation to retrieve the bodies.

Advertisement

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also called to the spot to retrieve the bodies from the gorge. The bodies were finally recovered by the teams after a few hours of operation.

The bodies were then taken to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, in Rampur Bushahr, where postmortems were conducted. The bodies were subsequently handed over to their relatives for cremation.

Police officials confirmed the incident and said an investigation was under way.