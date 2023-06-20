Bodies of drowned youths fished out of Pong lake

Nurpur, June 19
An NDRF team today retrieved the bodies of two youths, who had drowned in the Pong Dam Lake at Bathu-ki-Lari in Kangra district after a 12-hour-long search and rescue operation. The NDRF had launched a rescue operation around 4 pm yesterday.
As per information, the body of Rajat (23) was traced before noon while the body of Sumit (26), an Army man, was fished out of the Pong Dam Lake in the afternoon. The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed
he authorities said that nearly 449 medical facilities in an...