Bodies of drowned youths fished out of Pong lake

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 19

An NDRF team today retrieved the bodies of two youths, who had drowned in the Pong Dam Lake at Bathu-ki-Lari in Kangra district after a 12-hour-long search and rescue operation. The NDRF had launched a rescue operation around 4 pm yesterday.

As per information, the body of Rajat (23) was traced before noon while the body of Sumit (26), an Army man, was fished out of the Pong Dam Lake in the afternoon. The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy.