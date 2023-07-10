Bodies of two pilgrims found

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 9

The bodies of two pilgrims, who had gone missing, were recovered today. Three pilgrims on the Shrikhand Yatra had fallen into a ditch after slipping from hills near Parvati Bagh yesterday.

The body of one of the victims was recovered the same day. The bodies of the other two pilgrims were being brought to the Nirmand hospital. The district administration has halted the pilgrimage till July 10 in the wake of an inclement weather.