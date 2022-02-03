Bodies of two women found on Parwanoo road

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 2

The bodies of two Nepalese women were found dumped below the Parwanoo-Dharampur national highway near the Koti tunnel this evening.

SP, Solan, Virender Sharma and DSP, Parwanoo, Yogesh Rolta rushed to the spot. A team of forensic experts was requisitioned to lift forensic evidence.

The bodies were noticed by junk dealers who accidentally saw the two bodies wrapped in bedsheets. A person, who operates a kiosk near the spot, apprised the panchayat pradhan about the bodies after which police were informed.

DSP Rolta informed that the spot was secured and the bodies were examined by the forensic team.

The women appeared to be in their mid-20s and mid-30s and were found wearing similar colour black jeans and pink sweaters. No injury mark was visible on their body as per preliminary probe.

The bodies were taken to the ESIC hospital at Parwanoo for a post-mortem examination.