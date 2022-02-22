Body cremated near residential area, Nurpur villagers upset

Nurpur, February 21
Residents of Baan village in Nurpur today submitted a memorandum to the SDM and the DSP, seeking action against a few people who cremated a body near the residential area a day before.
The memorandum stated that local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania had sanctioned Rs 3 lakh for the construction of a crematorium in the village but villagers opposed it as the site was near the residential area. “In March last year, villagers had raised the issue with the minister, who directed the Nurpur SDM to visit the site and address their grievances. The then SDM, who inspected the identified location, heard public objections and directed the gram panchayat not to construct the crematorium there,” the villagers said.
They urged the authorities concerned to identify a suitable place for the crematorium away from the village and “till then the existing crematorium at Nagni be used”.—
