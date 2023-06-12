Body fished out from Swan river

Our Correspondent

Una, June 11

The body of a 30-year-old man was fished out by the divers from Swan river near Bathu village in Una on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased identified as Avtar Singh hailed from Nangal Kalan village in Himachal Pradesh. Singh had gone to take a bath along with his friend on Saturday evening when the incident took place, they said.

Police had called divers from the BBMB to retrieve the body from the Swan river. Divers started the rescue mission on Sunday morning and within a short time the body was recovered, they said.

The police have sent the dead body to Regional Hospital, Una, for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered. — PTI

Yoga camp held

Chamba: The Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT)-Banikhet, in collaboration with Patanjali Yogpeeth-Haridwar, today organised a yoga camp on the Karian premises of Chamera-II and Chamera-III power stations near Chamba.