Body found at Sainj bus stand

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 15

The body of a man was found at the bus stand at Niharni village in the Sainj valley in the district today. The Sainj police and local panchayat representatives reached the bus stand after receiving information about the body.

Budh Ram, former president of Gadaparli panchayat, identified the deceased as his maternal uncle Prem Singh (53), a resident of Dhar Serga village in Nirmand subdivision.

He told the police he got information that Prem Singh was seen with Ram Bahadur, his son-in-law, at Niharni last evening. Prem Singh’s daughter was married to Ram Bahadur. He alleged that Ram Bahadur murdered Prem Singh.

Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that a case had been registered and investigation was underway. She added that a forensic team had been requisitioned to investigate the case.

#Kullu