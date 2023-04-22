Body of drowned Nalagarh youth found near canal

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 21

The body of a 17-year-old youth, who was feared drowned in Bhakra canal on the Punjab’s Ropar-Kiratpur road on April 15, was today recovered near the canal.

The body was taken into custody by the Nalagarh police and sent for an autopsy to the IGMC, Shimla. Further legal action would be taken after getting the autopsy report, said Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.

The youth, Jatin, who hailed from Rampur village in Nalagarh, was kidnapped in an i10 car by Sukhpal Singh of Dhabota village on April 15. The car was allegedly driven into the canal by Sukhpal, who, however, managed to escape with the help of the villagers but Jatin drowned.

As per the probe, the accused was in a relationship with the sister of the deceased and he wanted his family’s acceptance for it.