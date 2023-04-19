Body of drowned Nalagarh youth still untraced

Solan, April 18
Three days after a 17-year-old youth was feared drowned in the Bhakra canal on the Ropar-Kiratpur road, his body was yet to be traced.
Joint efforts were being made by the Nalagarh police as well as the Punjab police to trace the body which appears to have been swept away.
The youth, Jatin, who hailed from Rampur village in Nalagarh, was kidnapped and taken away in a car by Sukhpal Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Dhabota village. The car was allegedly driven into the canal on Sunday evening and the deceased is feared to have been drowned.
DSP Baddi Priyank Gupta informed that as per the initial probe, the accused Sukhpal was in a relationship with the sister of the deceased. Jatin was kidnapped in a bid to get family’s acceptance to the relationship.
