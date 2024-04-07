 Body of drug accused found from Suketi river : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Body of drug accused found from Suketi river

Body of drug accused found from Suketi river

Body of drug accused found from Suketi river

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 6

After being caught with 12.66 gram of heroin on Wednesday night by the police, a JBT teacher Rishi Raj, a native of Gutkar village in Mandi, jumped into the Suketi river to escape from the clutches of the police. He was caught by the police along with another accused Rahul Kumar, a native of Talyahar village in Mandi, for the possession of said contraband.

The police engaged the NDRF team in Suketi river yesterday to search out the missing Rishi Raj. His body was found floating on the surface of Suketi river in the area. The police have taken the body into custody.

Jumped from 40-ft cliff to avoid arrest

  • ASP Sagar Chander said a police team had caught drug accused Rahul and Rishi Raj with 12.66 gram of heroin during the naka held in Mandi
  • Both of them dodged the police and jumped from a 40-foot cliff into the adjacent Suketi river. However, Rahul was caught by the police from the spot but Rishi went missing in the river

ASP Sagar Chander said on Wednesday that a police team had caught drug accused Rahul and Rishi Raj with 12.66 gram of heroin during the naka held in Mandi. Both of them dodged the police and jumped from a 40-foot cliff into the adjacent Suketi river. Accused Rahul was caught by the police from the spot but Rishi went missing in the river.

“During the search operation yesterday, the body of Rishi was found in Suketi river floating on the water surface. According to his family, deceased was a drug addict for the last 10 years. He was a government employee in a primary school,” the ASP said.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said a departmental and judicial inquiry has been initiated in the case against the cops on duty to know how the incident happened.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Mandi


