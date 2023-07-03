Body of missing woman found, kin suspect murder

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JULY 2

The body of Aarti (27), who had gone missing from her in-laws house in Kararsu on June 26, was found near a river, about 300 metres away from the house, at Kararsu today. Police has sent the body to Kullu hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Suspicious of wrong-doing, the parents of the deceased raised slogans at the hospital premises and demanded immediate arrest of her in-laws.

Aarti’s father Sarvan Kumar alleged that her daughter’s in-laws used to harass her for dowry. He further alleged that her in-laws had murdered her brutally as there were wound marks on her body.

Kumar said that when the news of his daughter’s disappearance reached him on June 26, they started searching her but nobody from the in-laws side came for the search. “We were searching for our daughter for seven days but her in-laws were busy in getting bail.”

“This makes us more suspicious. When my daughter was missing from home, what was the need for her in-laws to take anticipatory bail,” he alleged.

The victim’s father said that her nine-month-old son had died a few days ago due to pneumonia. He alleged that her in-laws also accused Aarti of not looking after the child properly. Even in this matter, his daughter was being harassed by her in-laws.

Kullu ASP Ashish Sharma said that the matter was being investigated thoroughly. The body of the deceased has been sent to Ner Chowk hospital for post-mortem examination.