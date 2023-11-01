Body of Polish paraglider pilot to be retrieved today

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 31

The body of missing Polish paraglider pilot Andrzej Kulawik (72), which was spotted at the height of 12,000 feet above the sea level in a deep trench near Triund in Dhauladhar mountains by the rescue teams yesterday, could not be retrieved because of difficult topography and bad weather.

As the area was covered with snow, the rescue teams had to return to base camp. Now the administration will seek the help of the Indian Air Force and the NDRF to retrieve the body tomorrow. The Kangra administration is making all efforts to retrieve the body. Besides, the local police are also assisting the rescue workers in this task.

Official sources said here today that the district administration would seek the help of the Indian Air Force to lift the body from the deep trenches provided the weather permitted.

Andrzej Kulawik, who hails from Poland, had come to India to participate in the Pre-Paragliding World Cup Championship being held at Bir-Billing. Kulawik had taken off from Billing last week. He was supposed to land at Dharamsala but because of poor thermals and bad wheatear, he deviated from his route and was caught in the high-altitude areas of Dhauladhar hills. Later, because of poor thermals and cold weather conditions his glider crash landed near Triund in upper areas of Dharamsala.

He was said to be an experienced pilot and had competed in many championship in the past. However, he was not well conversant with the difficult topography of Dhauladhar ranges where over one dozen Indian and foreign pilots had lost their lives or a few are still missing.

The family members of the pilot are in touch with the district authorities and the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association. The Polish Embassy is also seeking details of the missing pilot from the state government regularly.

