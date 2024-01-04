Body of Punjab resident pulled out from Beas in Mandi district

Mandi, January 3
The body of Amandeep Singh, a native of Raipur village in Punjab, was fished out from the Beas in Mandi district today with the help of divers. He fell down into the river near Bindravani during a scuffle with a driver of another vehicle in the area on the Chandigarh-Manali highway on January 1.
The scuffle occurred between the duo on overtaking of a vehicle, which proved fatal for both. During scuffle, both slipped down into the Beas, which flows along the highway in Mandi. Both were on their way to Mandi from Kullu side, when the incident took place at Bindravani.
The police sent body for post-mortem examination at the Mandi zonal hospital. After conducting autopsy, the body will be handed over to the family of deceased for last rites.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...