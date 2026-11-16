The bodies of both minor girls who jumped from the Seer Khad bridge in Himachal’s Bilaspur were recovered, following the retrieval of the second body on Monday, police said.

One body was recovered on Sunday evening by the rescue teams after the two girls jumped into a stream from the bridge in Ghumarwin town on the same day.

According to police, the two girls informed their families on Saturday that they were going to Sundernagar for an exam. However, on Sunday, their families came to know that both of them were in Ghumarwin. Then their family members also went there.

Upon seeing their family members, the two girls jumped into the stream and were swept away by the strong current. After being informed by locals, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation along with fire department personnel.

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With the help of the locals, the teams were able to recover the body of one of the girls, which was taken to a nearby hospital. The rescue operation was halted on Sunday night due to darkness and the extremely cold water in the ravine.

On Monday morning, the police and rescue teams resumed the search and recovered the second girl’s body.

It was reported that one of the girls was a local living in the Barmana area, while the other was a migrant. Both bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital in Ghumarwin for the post-mortem.

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The circumstances that drove the two girls to take this step were unknown at the time of reporting the incident, and an investigation into the matter was under way.