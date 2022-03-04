Body of teen missing since Feb 20 found

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 3

The body of a 19-year-old girl, who was missing since February 20, was recovered from a forest area in Kala Amb area of Sirmaur district. Her face was hidden with stones.

Babita Rana Pal, Additional SP, Sirmaur, said the girl, identified as Baljinder Kaur, was missing since the past 12 days. A team of forensic experts has been requisitioned to visit the spot to collect evidence and the area had been secured.

“A search operation had been initiated to trace the girl after she went missing and finally, her body was recovered, with her face hidden with stones. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered for murder and further investigation is underway,” a police official said.