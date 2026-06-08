Panic gripped the Delhi Gate area in Nahan of Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning after the body of a man was found hanging from the main gate of the District Ayurvedic Hospital. The police rushed to the spot upon being alerted through the 112 helpline and launched an investigation into the incident.

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Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased may have taken the extreme step late at night when pedestrian movement around the busy Delhi Gate bus stop area was minimal. However, the exact circumstances and timing of the incident are yet to be ascertained.

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The deceased was identified as Jagat Singh (53), a resident of Devna village in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmaur district. According to residents, Jagat Singh had been selling vegetables near the main gate of the hospital for the past 10 to 12 years and was a familiar face for locals.

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The police said Jagat Singh was unmarried and reportedly struggled with alcohol addiction. Family members and relatives informed investigators that he had been staying in his native village for the past four to five days, during which his vegetable stall had remained closed.

His body was found hanging from a rope at a spot close to where he had earned his livelihood for years. The police have taken the body into custody and it has been sent for a postmortem examination. Further investigation is underway, said the police.