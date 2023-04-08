Body to protect farmers’ interests constituted

Mandi, April 7
Progressive farmers of Lahaul and Spiti district have formally constituted the Farmers Producer Organisation and nominated its five directors. They are Suresh Kumar of Tholang village, Anil Kumar of Fuda village, Norbu Tshering of Keylong, Rigzin Samphel Heyrappa of Kwaring and Meena Kumari of Keylong.
Director Rigzin Samphel Heyrappa said that through this organisation, farmers of valley will be provided seeds, fertilizers, machinery, marketing as well as efficient agricultural techniques. He said that the basic objective of this organisation was to increase productivity, enable market access, diversification, value added processing and to provide fair price to the farmers for their agricultural produce. This is a farmer’s organisation which will help them in farming.
“The state government has a plan to create 1,000 such organisations across the country so that the interests of farmers can be protected and they can get reasonable price for their produce,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind
Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister
Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence
Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...
Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge
Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate
Indian-origin man dies after being pushed outside shopping mall in Singapore
He sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was taken t...