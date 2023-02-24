Bollywood singer captivates audience

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 23

Bollywood playback singer Shabab Sabri captivated the audience during the fourth cultural night programme of the International Shivratri Fair here. He sang popular songs like ‘Mere Rashke Kamar’, ‘Hamko Peeni Hai’ and many more.

The artist couple Arin and Arshpreet sang Pahari and Punjabi songs like ‘Dhudu Nachya Jata o Khalari Ho’, ‘Jeda Nasha Teri Ankha Vichon’ and ‘Kadi Te Hans Bol Ve’ to entertain the audience. Gopal Sharma, a singer from Kullu, sang Pahari and Hindi songs.

Chief guest Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS), lit up a diya to formally inaugurate the fourth cultural night at Seri Manch. The CPS said the state government was committed to promoting local folk and culture of the state.

He also criticised the BJP for its comments on the song ‘Allahu Akbar’ sung by an artist during a cultural night of the earlier in the week. He said it showed the narrow mindedness of BJP leaders.