Bomb scare in Shimla as schools receive threat emails, all turn out hoax

A major security alert was sounded across Shimla on Friday morning after bomb threat emails were sent to few schools in Shimla, prompting authorities to activate emergency safety protocols and launch an investigation.

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During searches, nothing suspicious was found at any of the schools. According to a police official, two schools initially received the threats in the morning, following which a few more schools reported receiving similar emails.

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Schools and the Himachal Pradesh High Court have been receiving such hoax threats intermittently for some time now. “Given the potential damage such threats can cause, the police cannot take them lightly and have to act as per the protocol,” said the official.

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The official said investigations into previous threats were also underway.

“Such online threats have multiple layers, and it takes time to identify the people behind them. Investigations into such cases are underway at various stages,” he said.