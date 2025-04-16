DT
PT
Bomb threat at Mandi DC office triggers panic; building vacated, bomb squad deployed

Bomb threat at Mandi DC office triggers panic; building vacated, bomb squad deployed

The office received an email that the building would be blown up, triggering immediate action from the authorities
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:11 PM Apr 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel on alert outside the DC office in Mandi on Wednesday.
A major security scare was witnessed in Mandi district this morning after the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office received a bomb threat via email. The alarming message claimed that the DC office building would be blown up, triggering immediate action from the authorities.

As a precautionary measure, the entire building was swiftly evacuated, and employees were moved to safety. The bomb disposal squad was called to the scene to conduct a thorough search of the premises. Security forces cordoned off the area, and the entire zone was placed under high alert.

Sources said the email was received early on Wednesday morning, creating a wave of concern among officials and local residents. The authorities are treating the threat with utmost seriousness. Cybercrime experts have also been roped in to trace the source of the threatening email.

The Deputy Commissioner’s office has assured the public that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure the safety of the area. Meanwhile, investigations are under way and law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring the situation.

